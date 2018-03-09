Wheel House for March 9

HOSPITAL

Teche Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary of Morgan City meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, in hospital’s cafeteria.

SENIOR DINNERS

Hosted by St. Mary Parish Council and St. Mary Community Action Agency at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Includes door prizes and bingo at 10 a.m. For info contact Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.

EGG HUNT

Louisiana State Museum — Patterson hosts 20th annual Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Festival 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Egg hunt times: 11 a.m. ages 2-4; 11:15 a.m. ages 5-7; and 11:30 a.m. ages 8-10. Two special eggs in each group wins a bike. Admission, $5, includes egg hunt, favor bag, photo with Easter Bunny, slides, fun jumps, face painting, train ride and more. Proceeds fund Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum projects. For info call 985-399-1268.

ST. JOSEPH ALTAR

Celebrations at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Patterson, March 18 and 19. Altar blessing at 6:30 p.m. March 18 in parish hall. March 19 feast day events: 9 a.m. Mass by Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel followed by Sicilian “Tupa, Tupa” ceremony enacted by children; 11 a.m. free spaghetti dinner service begins (ends at 2 p.m.) and altar visitation ends at 4 p.m. The celebration also honors the Diocese of Lafayette’s centennial. Public invited. For info call 985-395-3616.

COMMODITIES

St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program distributing commodities Friday, March 23. Must bring proof of 2018 income to continue receiving boxes. Distribution on a first come, first serve basis. Send an authorized representative to pick up commodities if unable. Times and locations: 7-10 a.m. Berwick Civic Complex; and 8:30 a.m. to noon, Amelia Recreational Center. For info call 337-828-5703/5705.