Wheel House for March 8

Fri, 03/08/2019 - 10:24am

PRAYER
Breakfast at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16. Public invited.

STATE EMPLOYEES
Acadiana Chapter of the Retired State Employees Association annual meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Picard Center for Child Development, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 200 East Devalcour St., Lafayette. For info call 1-866-938-0961.

WOMEN’S DAY
Anniversary at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Public invited.

