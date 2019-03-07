Wheel House for March 7

LENTEN FISH FRY

At St. Andrew Catholic Church hall, 11 a.m. until on Sunday, March 10. Menu: catfish, white beans and rice, green salad and a drink. Eat in or take out. Cost: $8. Ladies Altar Society will have a baked goods table. Sponsored by St. Andrew Knights of Columbus Council 8371, Amelia.

ANNIVERSARY

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, celebrating its 24-year anniversary at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, March 17. Guest speaker the Rev. John Scott, New Magnolia Baptist Church, Schriever. Public invited.

MEALS

Sold by St. Mary Council on Aging, at 302 Iberia St., Franklin, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 (Irish stew) and 23 (barbecue chicken and sausage). Cost $8. Open to public. Advance orders call Patterson Senior Center, 985-395-4800 or Morgan City Senior Center, 985-384-3324.

ST. JOSEPH ALTAR

Set at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., Patterson. Monday, March 18: altar blessing, 6:30 p.m. with viewing until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19: opening Mass with Bishop Deshotel, 9 a.m.; procession of saints for the meal 10-11:15 a.m.; public meal served 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all food has been served; altar viewing until 4 p.m. Any remaining cakes and cookies will be donated to the needy of the area in keeping with the spirit of the St. Joseph Altar.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Patterson Civic Organization hosting an inaugural Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Cherry Street Park, Patterson. Donations for the event accepted. Call 985-714-1070.