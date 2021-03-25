Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for March 25

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 10:54am

BERWICK
Housing Authority taking applications online 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 1, for only two and three bedroom units. Applications at www.pha-web.com/portal/applicant/berwick/ or BHA Facebook page and click on the link, or its website www.berwickhousingauthority.com. For info call 985-385-1546. After completing an online application, applicants will be contacted for an appointment to provide all documents.

EASTER EGG HUNT
Sponsored by Friends of Patterson from 2-4 p.m. April 4, at Park Street Park, Patterson. Free games, jump house, food, music, and toy and bike give-a-ways.

