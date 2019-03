CANCER

Free breast and colorectal cancer screenings set 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, 836 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Breast cancer screenings require appointment, call Mary Bird Perkings/TGMC Cancer Center, 888-616-4687. Free screenings possible by donor gifts. Must not have been screened within the last 12 months. Insurance billed for mammograms where applicable.