Wheel House for March 23

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, March 24-25. Items $5 a bag. Mask required. Closed after March 25 for two weeks of cleaning.

CANCER CHECK

Breast and colorectal cancer screenings Thursday, April 22, 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. at Cannata’s, 6010 La. 182 E., Morgan City. Appointments required, call 888-616-4687. Free screenings possible by donor gifts. Screenings free if not screened within the last 12 months. Insurance billed for mammograms. Those without insurance are not charged.

COMMUNITY Fish Fry

Free, hosted by Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, Good Friday, April, 2, 11 a.m., Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Drive thru only or walk-up due to COVID-19 restrictions. Drive thru on Everett Street flowing towards river.

FISH FRY :PO'BOYS

At New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, April 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu: Fried fish po’boys, potato salad, a dessert and cold drink. Donation: $8.

BARBECUE

St. Andrew Parish, Palm Sunday BBQ hosted Knights of Columbus Council 8371 starts 11 a.m. March 28 at St. Andrew Church hall, Amelia. Drive thru only. Cost: $7, plate or $20, three plates. Menu: barbecued chicken, sausage, beans and potato salad.

SOFTBALL

Registration 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Berwick Town Hall and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Berwick Civic Complex. Last day is March 29.