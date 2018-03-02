Wheel House for March 2

MEN DAY
Program at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church, Morgan City, 2 p.m. March 11. Guest speaker the Rev. Larry Frank, Mount Zion and Morning Star Baptist churches. Public invited.

PICKLEBALL
Krewe of Pickleball Fourth Fun Pickleball Tournament, Saturday, March 17, games start at 8 a.m., Berwick Civic Complex. Tournament includes 60 individuals or 30 competitive teams including locals. Public viewing is free.

AARP DANCE
From 7-11 p.m. March 17 at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by Tet Dur. Tickets: advance, $8; at door, $12. For info call 985-384-2277.

