Wheel House for March 16

RELAY BENEFIT

An Open Car Show set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at A.J. Dohmann, 800 Robison Road, Berwick. Open to all cars, trucks and bikes. Top 30 plaques awarded. Registration, $30, between 8 a.m. and noon. Also features food, drinks, music and more. Sponsored by Dohmann and Cruzin Camaro Sports Club to benefit Morgan City Relay for Life. For info call Jose, 985-518-5803.

CAR WAWS

From 8 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday, March 18, at O’Reilly’s, Morgan City, weather permitting. Benefits Spectacular X-Plosive Steppaz dance team.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for three-bedroom housing units from 8:15-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18, and proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

KIDS NIGHT OUT

Set Friday March 31, at M.E. Norman Elementary, Morgan City. Pre-registration, $12. For info call 985-384-0877.