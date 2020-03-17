Wheel House for March 13-16

WOMEN’S DAY

Celebration at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 22. Speaker Cynthia Watkins Rambo, New Hope Baptist Church, New Orleans. Public invited.

POSTPONED

St. Mary Parish Stu-dent Art Show awards reception at the Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, Morgan City, set for March 24 has been postponed to a date yet to be deter-mined.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Postponed that was set March 28 by New Age Patterson Civic Organization. A new date has yet to be determined. For info call Allise Salazar, 985-519-2748.

TREASURE SALE

Postponed that was set March 28 by Berwick Historical Society. It will be moved to October.