Wheel House for March 13

FISH DINNER

Sold by Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, at 11 a.m. March 23. Menu: fish, potato salad, peas, roll, cake and drink. Donation $8. For tickets call Helen Collins, 985-474-6465, Deborah Stevenson, 985-518-7532, or any church member.

BOY SCOUTS

Troop 41 and Pack 339 annual Barbecue Hamburger fundraiser 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Patterson Junior High School. Ticket, $5, includes hamburger and bag of chips. For info or tickets call Frank Guarisco, 985-395-9351 or Melvin Vinning, 985-395-3537.

BREAKFAST

St. Luke Baptist Church Mission Ministry Prayer Breakfast “It’s Praying Time” is 9 a.m. April 14. Speaker Lisa Smith, Deep Water Ministries.