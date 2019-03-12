Wheel House for March 12

SOUR POT PLATE

Sold by Pastor’s Aide Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Menu: tripe, pig feet, corn, sausage, turkey neck and potatoes. Donation $10. Call Joyce Matthews, 985-253-4548.

LENT FISH FRY

Fundraiser by Knights of Columbus Council 6211 from 5-7 p.m. each Friday during Lent. Menu: white beans with rice and fried fish. Donation $8. Pick up at St. Bernadette parish hall, Bayou Vista.