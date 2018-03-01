Wheel House for March 1

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 1:08pm Anonymous

FEEDING PROGRAM
For the needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, March 3, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

UNITY PRAYER
Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service 6 p.m. Tuesdays. March 6 service at Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson. Public invited.

PARKINSON
Support group meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, Bayou Vista Branch Library, 1325 Belleview Drive. Guest speaker pharmacist Steve Michel. Topic: medications. Family members and care givers welcome. For info call 985-255-9605.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018