VACATION BIBLE

School at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 14-16. Ages pre-K4 through fifth grade welcome. For info call 985-518-3550.

ANNIVERSARY

God of a Second Chance Outreach Ministries, 1417 Sandra St., Morgan City, and the Rev. Mitchell Williams fourth anniversary celebration at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 25. Guest speaker Oscar West Jr., Beacon Light Baptist Church, Gray. Public invited.