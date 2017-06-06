Wheel House for June 6

Tue, 06/06/2017 - 1:11pm Anonymous

HARVEY RABBIT
And Friends at Morgan City Public Library 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Registration for Summer Reading Club and all programs are free and open to public. Call Morgan City Public Library for info, 985-380-4646.

VACATION BIBLE
School at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, 9 a.m. to noon Monday throught Friday, June 26 to 30. Pre-registration available, call 985-384-5920.

VACATION BIBLE
Camp Super God Super Me Super Possibility at Morning Glory Ministries 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 26 to 30. Call 985-253-0921 or 985-255-3910.

