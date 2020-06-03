Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for June 3

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:37am

St. Stephen
Early Learning Center Registration is 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 4, in the parish hall, 3217 Second St., Berwick. Bring a copy of child’s birth certificate and immunization record.

UTILITY AID
St. Mary Community Action Agency is accepting appointments for LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program on Thursday, June 4. Call 337-828-5703/5705 no earlier than 8:30 a.m. to set up an appointment. No walk ins to make appointments. Program is for low income, elderly, disabled and others. For full details and documentation needed visit the CAA website, stmarycaa.org.

