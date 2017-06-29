Wheel House for June 29

LITTLE ZION

Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, annual Purple and White Services at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Theme: “Preparing for and Overcoming the Storms.” Guest speaker Connie Bowser, Special Providence Baptist Church, Baldwin.

EX OFFENDERS

Free mentoring training for Louisiana Reinvestment Package for ex offenders is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at Siracusa Recreation Building, Grace Street, Siracusa Subdivision. Instructors: Chaplain Ranctz from Angola and the Rev. Wilford Johnson. For info or to volunteer call Ann W. Poole, 985-354-6106.

MEN’S DAY

Program at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Guest speaker the Rev. Ron Bias, Visions of Life Ministries. Theme: “God’s Plan for Men is to Obey God’s Word.”