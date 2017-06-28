Wheel House for June 28

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 11:36am Anonymous

SOCCER
St. Mary Soccer Association registration at Morgan City High School 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10-11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Cost $60 per player, additional family member $50. Late registration Aug. 13-16 an extra $10. Open to ages 4 by Dec. 31, 2017 to 16. Online registration available through Aug. 1 at www.gotsoccer.com search St. Mary Soccer Association. Send payment and signed printed form to P.O. Box 2019, Morgan City, LA 70381 postmarked by Aug. 1. Also need volunteer coaches and referees.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017