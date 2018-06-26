Wheel House for June 26

DINNERS

Sold by Music Department of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Menu: baked chicken, baked spaghetti, rice dressing, sweet peas, bread and drink. Donation $8.

REDEDICATION

And Family and Friends Day at Cherry Street Park, Patterson, Saturday, June 30. Free food, music, games. Public invited.

FAMILY/FRIENDS

New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, hosting Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. July 22. Guest speaker Bishop Darryl S. Brister, Beacon Light International Cathedral, New Orleans. Public invited. For info call 225-315-7097.