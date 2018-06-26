Wheel House for June 26

Tue, 06/26/2018 - 11:02am Anonymous

DINNERS
Sold by Music Department of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Menu: baked chicken, baked spaghetti, rice dressing, sweet peas, bread and drink. Donation $8.

REDEDICATION
And Family and Friends Day at Cherry Street Park, Patterson, Saturday, June 30. Free food, music, games. Public invited.

FAMILY/FRIENDS
New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, hosting Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. July 22. Guest speaker Bishop Darryl S. Brister, Beacon Light International Cathedral, New Orleans. Public invited. For info call 225-315-7097.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018