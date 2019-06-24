Wheel House for June 25

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 12:38pm

SOUP KITCHEN
At Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. Clothing Closet also open at that time to those in need.

REVIVAL
At New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 25-27. Revivalist the Rev. Samuel Pierre of Baton Rouge. Public welcome.

UNIFORMS
New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, seventh annual Free School Uniforms given from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

OPEN HOUSE
At Morgan City High School at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Parents have the opportunity to experience their child’s schedule while learning the expectations and requirements of teachers. Parents should ask student for a copy of their schedule and room numbers.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019