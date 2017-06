DINNERS

Sold by Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 4. Menu: chicken and ribs with rice, vegetable, salad or macaroni and cheese, dessert and drink. Donation $7. For info contact Janice Willoughby, 985-498-6996.

READING

St. Mary Parish Library Summer Reading Program kick off is Monday, June 5. Times available at area branch libraries. Serving ice cream treats.