VACATION BIBLE

School at Church of Christ, 1105 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, 6-8 p.m. June 26-30. Classes for ages 4 to adult. Theme: “God’s Team.”

SOUP KITCHEN

Serving those in need at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. For info call 985-399-3433.