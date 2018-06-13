Wheel House for June 13

THRIFT STORE

At the corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cents sale on women’s clothing and shoes from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, June 13-14. All proceeds benefit Catholic charities.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its 128-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Special guest the Rev. Mark E. Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Public welcome.

DONATIONS

St. Mary Council on Aging accepts donations of household items for its thrift store, “Treasures Under the Oaks,” which benefits the agency. For info call 337-907-6310.

DINNERS

St. Mary Council on Aging, 109 Iberia St., Franklin, selling dinners to the public 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Menu: white beans and brisket, etc. Cost $8.