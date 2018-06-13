Wheel House for June 13
THRIFT STORE
At the corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cents sale on women’s clothing and shoes from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday-Thursday, June 13-14. All proceeds benefit Catholic charities.
NEW ZORAH
Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its 128-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 24. Special guest the Rev. Mark E. Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Public welcome.
DONATIONS
St. Mary Council on Aging accepts donations of household items for its thrift store, “Treasures Under the Oaks,” which benefits the agency. For info call 337-907-6310.
DINNERS
St. Mary Council on Aging, 109 Iberia St., Franklin, selling dinners to the public 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Menu: white beans and brisket, etc. Cost $8.