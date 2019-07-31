Wheel House for July 31

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, Aug. 3. For info call 985-384-7512.

AQUA SAFETY

Event for wheelchair users is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at YMCA, 103 Valhi Blvd., Houma. Free swimming instruction, lunch and health screening for children and adults, and door prizes.

BACK TO SCHOOL

New Life Tabernacle, 811 Roderick St., Morgan City, hosting “Back to School Sunday” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. All students and teachers welcome. Music for the whole family. Drawings for a girl’s and boy’s backpack and a teacher gift basket. Special prayer for all teachers, school staff and students.

COLONEL CARAVAN

The Nicholls Colonel Caravan will hold a meet and greet in Morgan City from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Nicobella, 722 Front St., Morgan City. Public invited.

PANCAKES

Morgan City Rotary Club’s Pancakes in the Park, benefiting community projects, is Sunday, Sept. 1, in conjunction with the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival. Menu: pancakes, sausage, milk and coffee. Times: 8-11 a.m. for pick up, St. Joseph Hall, 318 Third St., Morgan City; or 9:30-11 a.m. for dining, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. In the event of inclement weather, all meals at St. Joseph Hall. Ticket, $7, available from Rotarians, festival office or any location with a Pancakes in the Park banner.