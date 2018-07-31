Wheel House for July 31

PRESSURE TEST

Morgan City Fire Department begins pressure testing and fire hydrant maintenance throughout the city and Siracusa Subdivision beginning Aug. 6 and continuing for about a month.

LUNCH

Plate lunch fundraiser to defray funeral expenses of Rose Leonard DeHart is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Restaurant Supply, 107 Roderick St., Morgan City. Menu: baked barbecue chicken, baked beans, salad, bread and dessert. Cost $8. Will deliver orders of five or more. To order call 985-498-0426.