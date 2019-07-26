Wheel House for July 26

FAMILY/FRIENDS

Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, hosting Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Everyone welcome.

COACHES NEEDED

Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in third-eighth grade, serves girls at multiple school sites in St. Mary and other parishes. Coaches teach a 10-week program of critical life skills, encourages personal development and fosters team building and community service. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons to small teams of girls who typically meet after-school twice a week for 75-90 minutes. Criteria: must be 18 years old to serve as assistant coach or 21 to serve as head coach and must complete a background check and participate in on-line and in-person training. Registration is open online at www.gotrbayouregion.org/Coach.