Wheel House for July 26

MORNING GLORY

Ministries hosting Evangelist Jackie Brown of Fellowship of Love Ministry at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 29.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.

FISH DINNERS

Sold by Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Cost $7. To order on Aug. 4 or delivery call 985-395-4824.

QUILT SHOW

Hosted by Rumpled Quilts Guild, Patterson, and Cane Cutters Guild, Houma, at Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery, Morgan City, now through Aug. 11 on Wednesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RICHARD BENEFIT

Benefit for Gerald “Jim” Richard Aug. 11 at The Daiquiris Shop, Morgan City. Chicken and sausage jambalaya lunches, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live bands DJ CJ, Mamie Winters, 12 Strings, Monkey Fighters, Juz Cuz, Earmuffs, and Ma Deuce. Live auction with Sterling Fryou includes electric guitar, security camera, dental package, crawfish pot and more. Also a bake sale and T-shirt sale. All proceeds help with medical expenses for Richard, diagnosed with stage IV cancer of the liver and colon. For info contact Bridgett Richard, 985-518-6191.

MEN’S DAY

Program at Walmsley United Methodist Church, Morgan City, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Theme: “The Seven Ups.” Features dynamic speakers. Public invited.