Wheel House for July 25

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:40am

BLOOD DRIVE
For 7-week-old Elijah Kelly, son of Adam and Ariel Kelly of Bayou Vista, set 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Bayou Vista Baptist Church Family Life Center, 411 Field Road. Elijah was born prematurely with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and will require more surgeries in the future. To sign up text Brenda Walker, 985-992-0802 or Blood Center rep Suzy Potter, 504-939-9609.

BERWICK JUNIOR
High orientation set Thursday, Aug. 2. Sixth grade, 8:30-10 a.m.; seventh grade, 10:30 a.m. to noon; and eighth grade, 1-2:30 p.m. ID pictures taken and class fee, $15, collected. Fee covers cost of lockers, ID’s and class T-shirt worn on spirit days and field trips.

