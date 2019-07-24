Wheel House for July 24

FLAG FOOTBALL

Registration for Bayou Flag Football in Berwick/Bayou Vista is open until Aug. 16. Forms available at Berwick Civic Complex and Berwick Town Hall. Cost: $50. No admission fee to attend games.

BARBECUE DINNER

Sponsored by Men’s Department of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Fourth Street, Morgan City, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Menu: barbecued chicken and smoked sausage, rice dressing, potato salad, pork and beans, and a drink. Cost $8.

MT. ERA

Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, celebrating the Rev. Norman A. Stovall’s 13-year anniversary at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Speaker the Rev. De’Andre C. Johnson Sr., St. Stephen Baptist Church, Franklin. Public invited.