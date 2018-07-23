Wheel House for July 23

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cents sale on clothing, shoes and purses, and half-price sale on bedding and knickknacks. Hours 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 25-26. All proceeds benefit Catholic charities.

VACATION BIBLE

School at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, 5-7 p.m. July 30-Aug. 3, for ages 4 to adult. Theme: “Be a Part of God’s Squad.” For transportation call Patsy O’Gwin, 985-297-4681 or Clara Williams, 985-253-4805.

PANCAKES

Morgan City Rotary Club presents Pancakes in the Park, benefitting children’s education programs, in conjunction with Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Sunday, Sept. 2 in Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Menu: pancakes, sausage, milk and coffee. Pick-up from 8 a.m. to noon, site dining from 9:30 a.m. to noon. In case of inclement weather, moves to St. Joseph Hall, 318 Third St., Morgan City. Tickets $7, contact the club on Facebook Messenger or call Luke Manfre, 985-312-4558 or Cherie Laiche, 985-518-4959.

URBAN PANEL

The Urban Land Institute Panel members are holding a meet and greet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Shannon school gym, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City. Public invited.