Wheel House for July 2

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host a Community/Unity Prayer Service 6 p.m. Tuesdays. July 3 meeting at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City. Public invited.

PRE-ANNIVERSARY

Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, hosting its pastor’s pre-anniversary service at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. Guest speaker Bishop Doreen Francis. Minister of music will be Evangelist Casey Sears.

ANNIVERSARY

Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, hosting its pastor’s 19-year anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Guest speaker Apostle John Brown, Abundant Harvest Christian Center, Duluth, Georgia.