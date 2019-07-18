Wheel House for July 18

COMMODITIES

Distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program Friday, July 26. Participants who have not submitted a 2019 proof of income and ID for recertification must do so in order to remain eligible. Distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis. If unable to attend send an authorized representative. Locations and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m.; and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info call St. Mary CAA 337-828-5703.

WOMEN’S MISSION

Ministry Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Speaker Rose Dewey.

ST. JOHN

Baptist Church, 598 Utah St., Berwick, hosting Men’s and Women’s Day Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Guest speakers Evelyn Bogan, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Morgan City; and Ray Dewey Sr., Good Hope Baptist Church. Public invited.

BVES OPEN HOUSE

Bayou Vista Elementary School Open House at 5:30 p.m. July 31, for all grades. Students should bring school supplies.

REVIVAL

At New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 7 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 2. Speaker the Rev. Allen Randle, Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin. Public invited.

NAACP

St. Mary Parish Chapter of NAACP meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 878 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. All meetings open to public. New members sought.

BREAKFAST

New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, hosting a Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Speaker Monica Leonard.

BES OPEN HOUSE

Berwick Elementary Open House for all grades is 6 p.m. Aug. 5. Students may bring school supplies to open house.