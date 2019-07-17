Wheel House for July 17

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 11:37am

BASKETBALL
Jimmie Johnson’s 22nd annual free Basketball Clinic, Shoot Baskets, Not Drugs is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, at Morgan City High School gym, for ages 7-15. Biddy and AAU coaches assisting. Each player must bring signed permission slip. Slips available at M C Bank locations, Morgan City Recreation Department, Skippers For Sports or call 985-518-5005. Each player should bring own lunch. Some drinks provided. Awards follow clinic. Donations for drinks/snacks and school supplies appreciated.

