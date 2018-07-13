Wheel House for July 13

Fri, 07/13/2018 - 10:54am

FISH FRY DINNER
Sold by New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Menu: fried fish, white beans and rice, salad and cake. Donation $8.

UNITY PRAYER
Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. July 17 meeting at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Public invited.

HATTIE WATTS
Elementary’s Open House is Aug. 2. Times: pre-K and kindergarten, 4-5 p.m.; first and second grade, 5-6 p.m., and third and fourth grade, 6-7 p.m. Parents and students meet in cafeteria.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018