Wheel House for July 13

FISH FRY DINNER

Sold by New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14. Menu: fried fish, white beans and rice, salad and cake. Donation $8.

UNITY PRAYER

Area pastors host Community/Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. July 17 meeting at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Public invited.

HATTIE WATTS

Elementary’s Open House is Aug. 2. Times: pre-K and kindergarten, 4-5 p.m.; first and second grade, 5-6 p.m., and third and fourth grade, 6-7 p.m. Parents and students meet in cafeteria.