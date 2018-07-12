Wheel House for July 12

FAMILY/FRIENDS

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 403 Fifth St., Morgan City, hosting Family and Friends Day at 11:45 a.m. July 29. Guest speaker the Rev. John Scott, New Magnolia Baptist Church, Schriever. Public invited.

CHOIR

New Zorah Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, celebrating its Ministry of Music Choir’s anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29. Features choirs, praise teams and groups. Everyone welcome.

OPEN HOUSE

At Berwick Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Students are invited with parents and may bring school supplies that night.

BREAKFAST

New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St. Patterson, annual Prayer Breakfast, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Speaker Vera Jones, Mt. Era Baptist Church, Morgan City. Everyone invited.

GOLF SCRAMBLE

Berwick High School Booster Club Golf Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary Golf & Country Club, Berwick. An 18-hole 3-man scramble costs $300 per team. Hole sponsorships $100. Deadline for hole sponsors is July 27. Entry fee includes greens fee and lunch. Cash prizes and flights based on participation. For info call Amanda Kapp, 985-255-9102 or Mike Walker, 985-385-0405.

SCHOOL FUN DAY

Patterson Civic Organization hosting a back-to-school fun day for school-age children from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 11, at Park Street Park, Patterson. Fun day will feature water slide and a jump house. Accepting donations of book sacks. Donations can be given to Tina Johnson, 985-714-3287 and Allise Jennings, 985-714-1070.