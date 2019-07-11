Wheel House for July 11

VACATION BIBLE

School at Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, 5-7 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2, for ages 4-adult. Registration $1. Theme: “Managing What Belongs to God on Safari.” Bring own Bible. For transportation call Patsy O’Gwin, 985-397-4681; or Clara Williams, 985-253-4805.

MCHS CLASS OF ’99

Holding a class reunion at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 30, Jamboree at Tiger Stadium; and 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug 30, class reunion party, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Cost: $30 individual/$50 couples. May pay via Cashapp $MCHS99. Must RSVP by July 19. For info or to RSVP call Teranekia Hawkins, 337-256-8567 or LaShonda Kelly, 225-270-4625.