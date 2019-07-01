Wheel House for July 1

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, corner of Second Street and South Railroad, Morgan City, holding a 50 cent sale on all items from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 and 10, and Thursday, July 11. Store closed July 4. All proceeds help people in need.

ST. MARY SOCCER

Online registration continues until June 30. Face-to-face registration at Morgan City High School from 5-7 p.m. July 8-9. For info email stmarysoccerassociation@gmail.com.

VACATION BIBLE

School at First Baptist Church, 1915 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, 9 a.m. to noon, July 22-26. Children aged 5-13 invited. For info call 985-384-5920.