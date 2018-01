AMERICAN LEGION

Post 242 in Patterson will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Members and veterans are urged to attend.

PRAYER SERVICE

Living in the Light Ministries will hold its weekly Community and Unity Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Golden Hands Ministries, 411 Field St., Bayou Vista. Public invited. Meetings are held each Tuesday at alternate locations.