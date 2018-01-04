Wheel House for Jan. 4

FEEDING PROGRAM

At Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, for needy and senior citizens, at noon Saturday, Jan. 6. For more info, 384-6800.

MLK CELEBRATION

Patterson Civic Organization’s 2018 Annual MLK Celebration 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D St., Patterson. The Rev. Keith Verret Sr. officiating. Theme “Community: The Art of Coming Together!” Arlanda Williams, Terrebonne Parish councilwoman and owner of Rosemary’s Soul Food Kitchen is speaker. A march and parade of church vans will immediately follow the service to Cherry Street Park. Churches across St. Mary Parish asked to enter its church van as a sign of unity in the community.

WOMEN MISSION

Ministry at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Speaker Dorothy Stewart. Another Women Mission Ministry held at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Speaker Debra Calhoun.

FISH PO’BOYS

At New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Menu includes fried fish po’boys, potato salad, dessert and cold drink. Cost $7.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Speaker Mayor Rodney Grogan.

MEN’S DAY

Program at New Salem Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.