Wheel House for Jan. 3

FEEDING PROGRAM

For the needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 384-7512.

CONCERT

The Maxwell Quartet, a string quartet from Scotland, performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, as part of the Morgan City Community Concert Association 2019-20 season. Season subscriptions for remaining three concerts $45, adults and $10, students K-12. Single concert ticket is $25, adults and $5, students. Tickets at the door.

BLACK HISTORY

Program at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 608 Freret St., Morgan City, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Guest speaker Cornel Keeler with history featuring the local area. Public invited.

DR. KING

New Age Patterson Civic Organization presenting Celebration of Dr. King’s Legacy at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Zion Chapel AME Church, Cherry Street, Patterson. Guest speaker the Rev. Mark Lewis, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. March immediately follows to Carr-Roberson American Legion, Taft Street, for Family and Friends Day. For info call Allise Salazar, 985-519-2748.

NEW SALEM

Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, Mission Ministry Program at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Speaker Dorothy T. Stewart.