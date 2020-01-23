Wheel House for Jan. 23

COMMODITIES

St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program distributing commodities Friday, Jan. 24. Everyone must be certified to receive a food box. Distribution on first come, first serve basis. Participants unable to pick up food boxes may send an authorized representative. Distribution locations: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m. and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Auxiliary aids/services available to individuals with disabilities upon request. For info 337-828-5703.

BLACK HISTORY

Celebration at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at 11 a.m. Feb. 16. Guest speaker the Rev. Curtis Washington, associate pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.