Article Image Alt Text

Wheel House for Jan. 23

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:54pm

COMMODITIES
St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program distributing commodities Friday, Jan. 24. Everyone must be certified to receive a food box. Distribution on first come, first serve basis. Participants unable to pick up food boxes may send an authorized representative. Distribution locations: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m. and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Auxiliary aids/services available to individuals with disabilities upon request. For info 337-828-5703.

BLACK HISTORY
Celebration at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at 11 a.m. Feb. 16. Guest speaker the Rev. Curtis Washington, associate pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Thibodaux. Public invited.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020