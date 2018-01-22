Wheel House for Jan. 22
Mon, 01/22/2018 - 12:23pm Anonymous
SOUP KITCHEN
And Clothing Closet at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, for those in need.
