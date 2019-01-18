Wheel House for Jan. 18

COMMODITIES

Distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program on Friday, Jan. 25. All participants must submit 2019 proof of income and ID for recertification. Everyone must be certified to receive a food box. Distribution on first come, first serve basis. Participants unable to pick up food boxes may send an authorized representative. Places and times: Berwick Civic Complex, 7-10 a.m. and Amelia Recreational Center, 8:30 a.m. to noon. For info call 337-828-5703.

PICKLEBALL

Krewe of Pickleball’s Fifth Fun Pickleball Tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Berwick Civic Complex. Tournament includes 30 competitive teams including local individuals and players from Louisiana and Mississippi in men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles. Free viewing. Public invited.