Wheel House for Jan. 14

Mon, 01/14/2019 - 11:29am

PATTERSON
Housing Authority taking application for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 and 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 23 and 30.. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of all income. For more info call 985-395-3736.

SACRED HEART
Thrift Store, corner of Second and South Railroad, Morgan City, open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16-17, selling shoes, scarves and coats for 25 cents. All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities.

