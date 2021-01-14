Wheel House for Jan. 13

UTILITY HELP

St. Mary Community Action Agency is accepting appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, for utility assistance. Call 337-828-5703/5705 to set up an appointment. No walk-ins. LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program helps low-income households pay heating and cooling bills. Applicants must be responsible for the household energy bill and have an active account, and only receives one LIHEAP benefit each season. Heating: Nov. 15-March 15 and cooling: April 1-Sept. 30.