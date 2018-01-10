Wheel House for Jan. 10

KNIGHTS

Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710 January meeting Thursday, Jan. 11. Meal before meeting.

DAD/DAUGHTER

King and Princess Gala for girls age 4-12 and their father or father representative 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Cost: $25 per couple, $10 each additional daughter. Registration at Lee Chapel, 609 Freret St., Morgan City, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, with a mother/daughter tea. Registration of $10 can be paid at the tea or by calling Ruby Maize, 985-498-0050 or Ethel Morrison, 985-384-9580. Sponsored by Arise.

SELF-DEFENSE

Berwick High Interact’s Intergenera-tional Mixer at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 to feature Capt. Sennett Wiggins, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, discussing self-defense for senior citizens and teens. Free for teens and seniors at Berwick Civic Complex. Refreshments and door prizes. Hosted by St. Mary Council on Aging, Berwick Town Council and BHS Interact Club.