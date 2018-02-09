Wheel House for Feb. 9

ASH WEDNESDAY

Service at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 6 p.m. March 14. Also sponsored by Berwick United Methodist Church. Public invited.

ASH WEDNESDAY

A new service at Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 212 Fourth Street, Morgan City, 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Public invited.

FLEA MARKET

Held by American Legion Post 242, U.S. 90 near Patterson, Saturday-Sunday, March 3-4. Indoor and outdoor booth space available. For application via email to am.lg.post242@cox.net or call 985-518-2694. Spaces limited.

PORCH FEST

Third annual Lawrence Park Porch Fest, in memory of Jacques O’Neal Sicard, is April 21. Free music on porches surrounding the park and events for kids. Food and drinks sold. Proceeds help refurbish playground equipment. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary.