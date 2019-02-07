Wheel House for Feb. 7
Thu, 02/07/2019 - 10:57am
PATTERSON KC
Patterson Knights of Columbus Council 1710 February meeting moved to Thursday, Feb. 7, due to the Valentine’s Day holiday. Meal at 6 p.m. and meeting follows.
