Wheel House for Feb. 7

HOSPITAL

Service District 2 board of commissioners meeting 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at 201 Everett St., Morgan City.

PARISH MISSION

At St. Bernadette Church, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Feb. 26 to March 1. Topic: Immaculate Mary of Nazareth, presented by the Rev. Jim Constigan of Fathers of Mercy. Everyone invited. Constigan also officiating Masses Feb. 24-25.

LIONS CAMP

Louisiana Lions Camp, north of Leesville, opens May 27. Camp available for: one week session, pulmonary disorders (ages 5-15); two one-week sessions, mild mentally challenged (ages 8-19); two one-week sessions, diabetes (ages 6-14); two one-week sessions, visual, hearing or orthopedically impaired (ages 7-19). No cost to parents. For sponsorship and camp details call Morgan City Lions Club’s Dianne Baillargeon, 985-399-6068.