Wheel House for Feb. 6

SPECIAL OLYPMICS

The Donna Adams Memorial Special Olympics Track and Field Meet starts at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at J.C. Dry Stadium, Franklin High School. Athletes from St. Mary Parish schools participate. Public invited to cheer on the athletes.

CHILDREN’S GALA

Sponsored by Arise Women Ministry has moved the date from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16 due to a death in the family.

MT. ZION

Baptist Church, Morgan City, celebrates the Rev. Larry Frank Sr.’s 13-year pastoral anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Guest minister the Rev. Dr. Louis C. Clark, St. John Baptist Church, Berwick; Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gray; New St. John Baptist Church, Napoleonville. Theme: “God’s Servant: Steadfast and Unmovable Regarding the Work of the Lord.” Public invited.