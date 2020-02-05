Wheel House for Feb. 5

NEW PASTOR

Little Zion Baptist Church installing its newly elected pastor, the Rev. Ronald McCoy, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the church sanctuary. Public invited.

HOMEMADE CHILI

Sold by St. John Baptist Church, 508 Utah St., Berwick, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21. Menu: 16-ounce chili, crackers and drink. Cost $7. Advance orders call 985-518-1183 and day of call 985-385-0673.

CCHS

Central Catholic High School new student registration for grades 6-12 is March 2-13. For info call 985-385-5372.